HYDERABAD: A digital marketing executive was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly livestreaming intimate moments with his wife to a friend in Chennai through Skype.

The accused and his friend, both shared intimate moments with each other through the online application without the knowledge of their wives, police said. The incident came to light after the accused’s wife found her semi-nude and nude pictures and videos in her husband’s phone which were shared with the Chennai man.

The couple have been married for a year. She said that her husband used to take her pictures and videos without her consent by using his mobile phone handset, police said. The woman suspected that something was amiss and forcibly took possession of her husband’s handset around four days back. Besides vulgar messages, she found her pictures with abusive chats with a stranger. She also found that private videos shot during their intimate moments were shared with one Sriman Deepak of Chennai through the handset, police said. The man used to livestream intimate moments from his laptop through Skype.

Disturbed over this, the woman lodged a complaint, Cyberabad DCP (Crime) Janaki Sharmila said. She further said that the accused met a person Sriman in chatroom: http://chat.2yu.in and they exchanged their Skype account details. “After exchanging their personal information, they both exchanged their wives semi-nude and nude photos through Skype. They both livestreamed intimate moments without their wives’ knowledge. Besides his wife’s pictures, the man also captured photos of his sister-in-law,’’ she said.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial remand. The DCP said a team would be visiting Chennai to apprehend Sriman.