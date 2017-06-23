HYDERABAD: Almost 10 years after leaving her village, Meena (name changed), who was found chained and naked at Aram Ghar, the old age home in the city, finally reunited with her family on Thursday. Her progress will now be monitored by the Bihar State Legal Services Authority (BSLSA).

One month of continuous efforts by the Rangareddy District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), from the day she was discovered in a pitiable state by the media in the city, resulted in her being reunited with her family.

According to T Subhashini, panel advocate, RR DLSA, Meena left her husband’s home after a tiff. She went missing since then. “After two days of exhaustive train journey, we reached Meena’s village where she was warmly received by the villagers. She met her mother in the presence of officials from the BSLSA. Meena later expressed to see her husband after which we went to his village, Sukki,” Subhashini said. “She hugged her child and her husband,” Subhashini said adding Rangareddy DLSA is looking to find her a means of livelihood.

“We spoke to Lions Club in the city and have asked if they could donate a sewing machine. Meena is good at tailoring and we saw that during her brief stay in Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust in Hyderabad. We hope that it will help her earn a decent income,” Subhashini said.