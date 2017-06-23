HYDERABAD: The tribal family from Appaipally village of Lingal mandal who had tried to register a case of insurance fraud are now made accused in the very same case.

The family had accused insurance agents of cheating them. It may be recalled that Lingal police had refused to lodge a complaint, then made the tribal complainant to stand for a whole day at the police station.

The police say that the complainant and his son have been made accused in the case as they are part of a conspiracy to wrongfully withdraw the insurance amount. However, the complainant’s counsel said that his clients have been framed.

Recently, the complainant 68-year Katravath Niranjan and his son Lokya Naik approached the Lingal police to lodge a complaint against two insurance agents for allegedly wrongfully withdrawing insurance amount of one of the family members of Niranjan.

As the police did not register the complaint, they came to Hyderabad to meet Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Sharma. When Express published the same, the DGP asked Lingal police to register a case.

The police, who lodged a complaint then, allegedly harassed the tribal complainants for taking up the issue with the DGP.

Meanwhile, in the remand case diary of the arrest made in the case, the Lingal police made Lokya Naik and Niranjan as accused six and seven respectively. A copy of the remand diary is available with Express.

When asked about the same, Lingal sub-inspector (SI) of police P Vishnu said Niranjan and his son Lokya Naik have knowledge about the fraud and that is why they are also included as accused.

Vishnu told Express that Niranjan and Lokya Naik colluded with the Insurance agents. The two were made accused based on the confessional statement of the key accused and insurance agent Karnekota Raju.

Family members listed as witnesses

Incidentally, the complainant’s family members—Niranjan’s wife and another son—are made as witnesses in the case.“When Niranjan’s elder son Lalu had been ill, two of the accused Raju and Syamsunder approached Niranjan and explained the insurance policy. The duo asked Niranjan to pay the insurance premium amount and offered `50,000 to Niranjan and Lokya Naik after the death of the insured person. As the duo refused, the duo offered `1.80 lakh,’’ the remand report said.

The insurance agents allegedly duped the duo and withdrew the amount without the knowledge of the complainant.However, counsel of the tribal family Gopalakrishna Kalanidhi told Express that Lingal police fabricated the case against the complainants itself.“As Lokya Naik raised his voice for justice, he was targeted and was arrested by police to send a wrong message to tribals not to protest or fight for justice,’’ the senior advocate alleged.