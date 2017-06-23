HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed State’s medical and health department to submit a report to the court in a week explaining the steps taken for protection of the 48 surrogate mothers found at an infertility centre.

The Court expressed concern at the fate of the unborn babies of 48 surrogate mothers after an infertility centre in Banjara Hills was sealed by the police. “Under no circumstances, the identity of the poor surrogate mothers should be revealed. If their privacy is affected, the state will be held accountable for the same”, the bench warned.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice T Rajani was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) case which was taken up suo moto based on news reports published in English dailies on June 19.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the HC asked the Registrar (Judicial) to treat the issue as a PIL and list the same before the bench after taking permission from the ACJ. When it was brought to the notice of the ACJ, he said that the matter is of great public importance. “These poor women should not face any problem for their health, shelter and well being even if the childless couples who commissioned them as surrogate mothers disappear or if the state seals the centre in which they were put up”, the bench said.

In reply, Stae’s counsel for medical and health BS Prasad submitted that the state was ready to take care of the above poor women. While posting the case to next Thursday, the bench sought report from the authorities explaining the steps taken for safety and protection of the said surrogate mothers

Raids a tricky matter: Health department

It is learnt from top sources in the Telangana Health department that chances for taking up the checks for irregularities in relation to surogacy on immediate basis are less. Sources said that general instructions were received to check all infertility centres in TS. “To take up the medical checks, entire staff needs to be pushed into it. There are some other works that are underway,” Health dept officials said. A key official in the department said that they may approach Union govt to know rules for infertility clinics.

Medical team including DMHO to check on women

The 48 surrogate mothers at Sai Kiran Hospital will be checked by a medical team on Saturday. Earlier, the surrogate mothers said that raids on the centre had caused them stress. A team of gynecologists, general physician, a specialist in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), and assistant professors from govt hospitals would check them. Hyderabad’s District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Padmaja, who was part of the team who raided the Hospital on Saturday, would also be present. Health dept officials said that instructions about the check up were received from TS special chief secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari