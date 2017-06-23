HYDERABAD: A 14-month-old girl accidentally fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field at Chanuvelly village in Vikarabad district on Thursday evening.

Fire-fighters, police and revenue officials have launched rescue efforts by digging a parallel pit using JCBs and earth movers. According to Chevella police, the girl has been identified as Chinnari, daughter of Yadagiri of Borapalli village in Yalal mandal. Yadagiri along with wife Renuka and children had migrated to Chanuvelly village last year. He was living in a hut in the agriculture field.

On Thursday, at around 7.15 pm, Chinnari and her sister Akshita were playing in the field while Yadagiri and his wife were busy in their work. Chinnari accidentally fell into the open borewell. “The borewell is 40 feet deep. JCBs and earth movers have been brought to dug a parallel pit to rescue the girl,” Chevella ACP Sruti Keerthi said. Transport minister M Mahender Reddy rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operations.