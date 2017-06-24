HYDERABAD: While alleging that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hand behind the Miyapur land scam, TDP TS unit working president A Revanth Reddy has said government in 2016 repealed a crucial land law, AP Land Grabbing Prohibition Act 1982, with a mala fide intention to allow private persons to occupy government lands.

“At that time, by issuing GO 123, the government even disbanded special courts which were set up to try land-grabbing cases,” he alleged and released relevant documents and copies of GOs in support of his claim. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, the TDP leader said, “Had the Act been there, the government would have the power to register non-bailable cases against the land-grabbers.

As the Land Grabbing Act was repealed, private persons now easily occupied jagir lands.” Of the 816 acres of land in Miyapur, which was illegally registered in favour of private persons, enquiry was being conducted into the details of only 692 acres.