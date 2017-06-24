HYDERABAD/BHONGIR : Even as inquiry about the 48 surrogate mothers who were discovered at Sai Kiran Fertility Centre in Hyderabad is ongoing, where a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court directed the State’s medical and health department to submit a report for their protection, in another raid conducted at a private hospital in Bhongir officials found 120 surrogates on the hospital premises.



Dr Padmaja Surrocacy Centre, a private hospital in Yadadri Bhongir district has been operating in the hospital premises and also in four homes owned by them. Conducted under the supervision of ACP Mohan Reddy, the raid brought to light that 80 of the 120 women are ready to deliver, while 20 of them are pregnant.



“All these women are commercial surrogates. We are yet to determine where they come from. The hospital is run by Dr Padmaja Reddy and her husband, Diwakar Reddy who is an advocate,” informed Mohan Reddy. The district medical and health officer Sambashiva Rao said that a detailed report will be submitted after which action will be taken on the centre. “All the women have been saying that they are all bearing children of their relatives. We will be investigating on these lines,” said the officer.



Meanwhile, when the press questioned Diwakar Reddy about commercial surrogacy, which is against the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2016, he responded rashly saying that this is not something that is being carried out only by them.

Committee to be set up to look into surrogacy issues

In absence of an Act which lays clear cut guidelines related to surrogacy, a panel comprising expert doctors would look into the details of surrogacy. They would take views from various parties involved. Though there are no rules, the opinion that ethics and morals are compromised in the whole process of surrogacy echoed in corridors of the health department.

Deadline has not been not slated yet to set-up the committee. The decision to set up a committee was taken on Friday at a meeting headed by health minister C Laxma Reddy and participated by officials of the department. “The Surrogacy Regulation Bill is still in Parliament,” an official from the department said. Since the state government officials are not able to take any action though they are coming across ethically wrong practices at clinics where surrogacies are taken up, sources said they might rely on other rules such as Clinical Establishment Act to regulate some aspects at infertility Clinics which take up surrogacies.