HYDERABAD: Principal secretary (home) Rajiv Trivedi inaugurated a citizen feedback centre at Cyberabad police commissionerate here on Friday with a dedicated call centre to collect the services delivered by the police personnel during grievances. According to officials, the feedback centre will increase transparency and improvement in the delivery of services.

Speaking at the event, Trivedi said that starting a feedback centre was a step ahead to deliver improved services to the people. “With the advent of technology, we are getting to know about what people are thinking about the police department and personnel. In the next four to five years, the world will see many disruptions in areas of technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, electric transport, cloud computing and others.

Police personnel should follow the changes and be prepared to adapt to the changes,” he said. “With the citizen feedback service Centre (CFSC), transparency of police services will go up. The station house officers (SHOs) should consider the feedback in a positive way to bring about change in their subordinates and strive to improve services,” he said.

Cyberabad police joint commissioner Shahnawaz Qasim said one executive at the CFSC would handle 100 calls everyday and record the feedback given by the public. He said services delivered would be rated, which would be considered as a performance indicator in measuring the work by the personnel.