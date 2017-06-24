HYDERABAD: Tucked away in the bylanes of Ganesh Nagar in Uppal is the small, single-storeyed school building that has been converted into an Ujjawala home. It is from the same home that 12 women, nine of them from West Bengal and three from the city escaped on Thursday morning after locking the caretakers and jumping over the compound wall.

Among the escapees, the Bengalis had been in the home for more than a year now. One of those women also has her release petition already in court. “We suspect that one of these new girls initiated it as they are in that state of mind. They are used to a lavish lifestyle. We try our best to make them feel at home,” said Anuradha, founder of NGO Peace, caretakers of the Home.