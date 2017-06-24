People consuming alcohol at an open land that belongs to Telangana Housing Board at Moosapet in Hyderabad on Sunday | sathya keerthi

HYDERABAD: Responding to the news article published in these columns on June 19 with the heading, “Land belonging to Telangana Housing Board is playground at dawn but open bar at dusk,” the TS Housing Board has stated in a letter that the wine shop mentioned in the article was indeed causing inconvenience to the traffic and people in Moosapet area in the city.

The board said that it had addressed the issue to the Cyberabad police commissioner for immediate redressal of the issue. Radha Krishna, deputy executive engineer of the Housing Board said a proposal to invite tenders for fencing the land was given.

“We have submitted a letter to our head office to call for tenders to build a fence along the stretch and also we asked to assign two security personnel to guard that place. The process would take a month or two,” he said.



“Therefore, this matter has to be examined by the excise department, police department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for taking necessary action,” TS Housing Board vice chairman Chitra Ramchandran said.