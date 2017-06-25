HYDERABAD: A data entry operator working in a bank was arrested by Cyberabad SHE Teams for harassing a woman employee and damaging her car for not picking his calls. A year ago, the woman had been transferred to Chennai and since then, he started harassing her. He was in possession of pictures and videos of the woman and threatened to circulate them.

Based on her complaint, the accused has been arrested and remanded, said Cyberabad police.

In another case, a call centre employee working in Madhapur was arrested for harassing former female colleague for maintaining distance with him after she moved to another company.

.He blackmailed to morph her pictures and circulate on social media. A case has been booked in this regard.During last three weeks, a total of 68 complaints were received by the SHE Teams.