HYDERABAD: The annual festival of Bonalu has begun in Hyderabad with special devotion and much pomp. The festival, which is celebrated in honour of Goddess Mahankali, was officially kicked off at Jagadamba Mahankali temple in Golconda on Sunday.

Devotees dance to the beat of drums during Bonalu festival at Mahan Kali Temple at Golkonda Fort in Hyderabad on Sunday | r satish babu

Endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy and animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the Jagadamba temple and offered silk clothes to the presiding deity, on the occasion.

The month-long festivities will be held at different places in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secundrabad. People of the state will bid a grand adieu to the Bonalu festival, that has become the Telangana cultural identity after bifurcation of the state, on July 23.

On Sunday, during the beginning of the festival, the procession to the Jagadamba temple in Golconda fort saw women carrying ‘bonam’, a sacred utensil that is masked with turmeric powder and covered with neem leaves, has ‘parmanam’, a mix of rice and jaggery. The bonam was presented to the goddess and after that, it was eaten as prasdam by the household members.

Ujjani Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza, and Yellamma temple in Balkampet will be few of the major temples that will wear a festive look during the month long celebrations.

The festival typically falls in the Telugu month of Ashada masam. At every temple, the celebrations are marked by poojas performed for the deity Shakti popularly called in Telangana as Yellamma or Pochamma. The word Bonam actually comes from the Telugu word, ‘Bhojanalu’, which means a meal or feast.

The history of Bonalu goes back to 1813 when a plague claimed several lives in Hyderabad. It was believed that the plague was an outcome of the anger of Goddess Mahakali. So, to calm her down, Bonalu was offered to her and the tradition has been followed since then.