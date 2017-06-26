HYDERABAD: A day after municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao admitted that the initiative to provide two bins to each household for segregation of dry and wet waste failed, GHMC on Sunday came up with an idea to encourage citizens to segregate dry and wet waste in two separate bins.

The idea is to give cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to one household every month. GHMC had distributed 44 lakh garbage bins to all households in city last year for segregation of wet and dry waste separately and same is being picked up from houses by 2,000 odd Swachh Auto Tippers and tricycles.

GHMC is working out details on how can the households apply for the prize and it will be informed to citizens by this week. Besides, a Mobile App is being developed by GHMC on garbage segregation.