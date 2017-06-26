HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi woman Haleem Un Nisa, who was allegedly sold to a Kafil in Saudi Arabia by her father, his friend and two agents for Rs 3 lakh, has been provided shelter by Indian Embassy in Riyadh.She had also been suffering harassment and physical abuse at the hands of her employer Khaled Abdul Syed in Riyadh. Following a complaint against the four accused with Falaknuma police on April 13, a case was registered.

“We have booked the woman’s father Abdul Razaq, his friend Sardar and two local agents who sent the woman to Riyadh under Sec 420 of the IPC (cheating). We are probing the case and are also in contact with NRI department, TS government,” said P Yadgiri, Falaknuma police inspector.

“My father had two marriages and used to stay separately with his second wife. After her death, he stayed alone. He duped my sister and sent her to Saudi as she was in dire need of money. She called me from there and said her Kafil makes her work for long hours under inhuman conditions. He has also made advances on her on a few occasions,” said the woman’s brother Mohammed Asif.

Meanwhile, husband of a city woman Arshiya Begum, who went to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to work as a beautician, approached the NRI department with TS government furnishing charges of cheating against her agent Syed Adil.

“Arshiya had gone to Jeddah to work as a beautician but was forced to work as a house maid by her employer Ebtisam Yahya. My wife wants to return home but the Kafil has held her captive and is demanding Rs 90,000 in return of her freedom,” alleged Mohammed Ibrahim in his application.

A case of cheating was also registered against agent Syed with Falaknuma police in April, 2017.