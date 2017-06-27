HYDERABAD: Even though Telugu actor, Bhupatiraju Bharath Raju, brother of popular Tollywood star Ravi Teja, died in a fatal car crash on the Outer Ring Road on Saturday night, a number of questions were raised on social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook by enthusiastic netizens on why the Mass Maharaja (Ravi Teja) had skipped the funeral of his own brother.

One Twitter user wrote, “brother cremated with paid labour when everyone of his dear one alive, wow you guys are alive dead #bharathraju #raviteja.” He also added, “#raviteja movies came in the middle of the life but ur brother was there with you right from ur childhood.”

The senior actor was spotted during a film shooting at Annapurna Studio Seven Acres Annexe here on Monday morning, exactly a day after his brother’s last rites was performed hastily on Sunday. It was attended only by actors Ali, Raghu Babu and Uttej who had overseen the funeral arrangements. Though Ravi Teja clarified that he could not see his brother in that state and hence he had skipped the funeral, Tollywood fans on Monday expressed their anger at the film hero’s attitude towards his departed sibling.

“Ravi Teja was not seen anywhere after Bharath’s death, even when his body was taken to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem. It is well-known that Ravi Teja, for a long time, had been financially supporting Bharath who hadn’t a good run in Tollywood. Bharath may have been involved in drug trafficking cases and a sex racket. But, it was not proper for a film hero like Ravi Teja to skip his own brother’s funeral,” a fan commented on Fb.

