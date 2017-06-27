HYDERABAD: After sighting the crescent moon late on Sunday, offering the wajid (more than one’s duty) morning namaz, some were seen offering the namaz in a Saifabad mosque wearing black bands to protest lynching of Muslims by saffron elements and cow vigilantes.

Meanwhile, some offer a peek into how the traditional practices during Eid have changed over the years. Hyderabad heritage expert Sajjad Shahid, who is 60 now and has seen the city change over the years, says: “Eid, the way it is celebrated in Hyderabad till date depicting beautiful examples of communal harmony and the fondness for the small little practices, reflects that we Hyderabadis are still closely bonded and deep rooted.

From my childhood, one distinct memory of Eid I have is that unlike now, we used to have large families with 10-14 children and all the boys were made to wear dresses stitched out of one cloth and same went for all the girls in the house. It angered me back then, now I laugh thinking about it.

Parents certainly can’t experiment such a thing with the kids of today,” he said.

On the same lines, Fazil Khan of a city organisation - SIPAHE, said, “The most heartwarming practice in Eid is the kids in the family visiting their elders to seek blessings and the traditional Eidee.

When we were kids, the eidee we received was `2 or `5, now if you give someone any amount lesser than `500 as Eidee, you will only receive puzzled looks. Eid has retained its local flavour in Hyderabad as far as food and cultural exchange is considered but except a few families, people do not traverse too long to visit their near and dear ones.”

Some families also said that with prices of dry fruits and some other food items soaring, they have begun to compromise on the quality of some ingredients they use in preparing Eid delicacies.