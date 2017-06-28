HYDERABAD: Companies from Mumbai, Delhi and some other places, which organise online rummy game, have moved the Hyderabad High Court challenging the ordinance issued by the Telangana government bringing “Online Rummy” game under the Gaming Act by amending the provisions of Telangana Gaming Act, 1974.

Taking a serious view of the activities in the name of playing cards, the state government had promulgated the ordinance on June 17, 2017 prohibiting Rummy even online.When these batch petitions came up for hearing before the bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice T Rajani on Tuesday, senior counsel from Supreme Court AK Ganguly, appearing for one of the petitioner firms which organises online rummy, submitted that the game of online rummy was predominantly a game of skill and not a game of chance. Even the apex court had given several judgements on this issue.

The Telangana government could not have issued an ordinance to prohibit the game by amending the Gaming Act and it did not have the competence, he argued. The bench posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.