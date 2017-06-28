WARANGAL : Cloth merchants observed a bandh by closing their shops in protest against the imposition of 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cloth sales across districts of Northern Telangana on Tuesday. The cloth merchant’s associations had given a call for the three-day bandh beginning Tuesday.



In Warangal, all the cloth merchants kept their shops closed and raised slogans against imposition of GST. Warangal Cloth Merchants’ Association members feel that the new tax proposal will burden customers and hit cloth business. “We would intensify our agitation if the centre does not withdraw tax,” general secretary of association said.

In Karimnagar, Khammam and Adilabad also, the shops remained closed and cloth merchants staged protests. The busy centre tower circle in Karimnagar city wore a deserted look.

Meanwhile, forest minister Jogu Ramanna extended his support to the striking cloth merchants and said that the state government would take up the matter with union government. “We will request the centre to withdraw tax on ready made garments,” he said.

Since, GST would affect textile industries, Sircilla textile industry and power loom unit owners are planning to meet Union finance minister Arun Jaitely along with Karimnagr MP B Vinod Kumar and request him to exempt cloths from GST. Textile Zone Development Committee President of Rajanna-Sircilla district M Srinivas opined that if readymade clothes are taxed, it will affect cloth production.

Rallies held as part of bandh in Nalgonda dist

Nalgonda:The first day of the three-day bandh call given by handlooms and textiles shops succeeded in erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday against the Central government’s GST. Rallies were organised in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts under Cloth Merchants Association at district headquarters and slogans against Central government’s GST were raised.

Addressing the gathering, the erstwhile Nalgonda District Cloth Merchants Association president Ganduri Shanker said, cloth business and handloom workers will be at loss with the effect of GST. Meanwhile in Nizamabad, textile traders held protests and dharna in the district headquarters on Tuesday for bringing their textile trade under GST. They held the protests in all the main roads of the district headquarters and later held dharna at Gandhi Chowk. They will hold a three-day bandh from today protesting against the policy.

82 pc dealers in erstwhile K’nagar shifted to GST

Karimnagar: In view of the June 30 deadline to shift from Value Added Tax (VAT) to GST, traders and businessmen in erstwhile Karimnagar district have begun the process. According to assistant commissioner of Commercial Tax department N Amar Naik, around 82 per cent (12,601) dealers had already shifted to GST from VAT as against 15,965 dealers in the erstwhile district. Despite holidays, Commercial Tax department is working for the last three days under Karimnagar Circle, the assistant commissioner said. Since last one month, several awareness programmes were organised in the Karimnagar circle for dealers.