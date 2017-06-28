HYDERABAD: A city-based bank has been receiving hundreds of chargeback requests from major banks. The banks, most of them headquartered abroad, allege that the amounts credited to the bank’s Abids branch were fraudulantly transferred without the knowledge of the card holder, albeit via POS (Point of Sale) transactions.

Chargeback is used for debiting a merchant’s bank account with the amount of transaction that had previously been credited. The case, which is being investigated by city police cyber crime sleuths, is suspected to be handy work of a Mumbai-based gang indulging in cloning of debit and credit cards, and using the same for remitting amounts into accounts opened with the bank using ficticious details.

The fraud came to light after the J&K bank officials in the city lodged a complaint with the cyber crime officials. In April year, the bank officials received letters from other banks and police officials from various countries asking to charge back some electronic money transfers identifying them as fraudulent.

The J & K bank did the same. But the frequency of such requests increased in the last two months and hundreds of such transactions had to be charged back by the bank.

The officials at headquarters of the bank in Srinagar have asked the bank manager at Abids branch, to look into the issue, as why hundreds of such transactions have been happening. “The bank officials found that cards pertaining to users from America, Japan, Bangladesh, China, France and other countries, besides the customers of several national banks in India have been swiped for huge amounts.

The accused credited the money into his four current accounts. Least amount credited was `2,450 and the highest transfer was from a American’s bank account for `2.99 lakh, as it was a credit card. The total fraud was amounting to over `1 crore. In one account, `40 lakh has been credited along with `30 lakh has been charged back,” said a cyber crime investigating officer.Preliminary probe found that the accused has given fake addresses to get bank accounts and his mobile number is untraceable now. Surprisingly, the bank officials here are unaware of the exact location of POS.

Modus Operandi

The accused, posing as one Mahesh Bhupathi from Vanasthalipuram, had opened four current accounts with Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Abids branch sometime ago, in the name of four companies, as Janata Traders, Janata Wealth management, Janata Properties and Janata Marketing at Abids. He procured four EDC (Electronic Data Capture) machines from the bank for his business transactions.

“There is a gang in Mumbai, that does cloning of debit and credit cards of the foreigners, especially tourists and customers at star hotels. Most of the tourists prefer swiping the cards for transactions, as withdrawal of money costs them high. Taking this as an advantage, the gang would have cloned the cards and sent the false cards here for transactions. We are also verifying if the money credited in Mahesh’s accounts were transferred to any other accounts and his links with the Mumbai gang,” the officer said.