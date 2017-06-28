HYDERABAD: Rain lashed various parts of the city on Tuesday evening. Although the duration of rain was short lived, traffic movement was hampered at many junctions due to water logging. Slow traffic movement was reported in Panjagutta crossroads, Shalimar junction, Ameerpet, Fatheh Nagar flyover, Raidurgam to Mehdipatnam road, NTR Bhavan in Banjara Hills and Begumpet among other parts of the city.

The maximum rainfall was recorded at 5.5 mm in Khairatabad. Rainfall was also experienced in other parts of city including in Secunderabad, Asifnagar, Uppal, Malkajgirii, Amberpet, Shaikpet, Marredpally, Himayatnagar and Nampally.

Light rainfall was experienced in other parts of the state as well, mainly in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Siddipet, Medak, Warangal, Bhadradri and Khammam districts. The maximum rainfall in the state was recorded at 53 mm in Nizamabad.

The India Meteorological Department warned that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on Wednesday.

Temperatures across the state saw a dip of 1-4 degree Celsius below normal. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The highest temperature of 33 degree Celsius was recorded in Bhadrachalam, Nalgonda and Hanmakonda.

