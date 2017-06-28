ICPS to issue ID cards to NGO workers
HYDERABAD: With no ID authentication from the state government, those who have been engaged in prevention of child marriages in the state are unable to carry out their job.
The Telangana State Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) will soon be issuing ID cards to all the volunteers.The process will be completed in a couple of weeks and this was discussed at programme on child marriage issues in the state.