HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat has been selected as the ‘2017 Trafficking In Persons Heroes’ by the US Department of State, in Washington DC on Tuesday. He is one of the eight persons selected from across the globe. In an official release on its website, the US Department of State said that Mahesh Bhagwat has put his efforts to curb human trafficking, ensure punishment to the offenders despite facing several odds.