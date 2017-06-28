HYDERABAD: The two-day police custody of V Rajeev Kumar and B Sravan Kumar, the accused duo in the suspicious death Sirisha, ended on Wednesday. The questioning during police custody however did not help police find information except that Rajeev and Sravan had become friends recently and only through Sirisha.

The accused duo were brought to Banjara Hills police for questioning on Monday. Rajeev has reportedly told the police that he had met Sravan only few days before Sirisha’s death, though she knew him for over a year. The police also recorded the statements of Tejaswini. She said that she was unaware of SI Prabhakar Reddy’s episode.