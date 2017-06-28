HYDERABAD: A day after University of Hyderabad declared the names of candidates eligible for interview for PhD and MPhil courses on the basis of their performance in entrance exams held in June, students made a representation to the varsity administration alleging that the declared results violate the regulations of the declared admission policy approved by the Academic Council.

Despite having conducted entrance tests, the varsity, on Monday, announced that no candidates will be enrolled for them, citing lack of eligible supervisors. Munna Sannaki, a PhD scholar, said, “The regulations state that the number of students called for interview for a particular MPhil, PhD course are six times the seats available. However, the figures in the list of students to be called for interview clearly violate regulations.”

The controller of examination Devesh Nigam said, “We have cited the reason behind not enrolling students for two courses on UoH notification website, which is ‘no eligible supervisor’ to guide the research scholars. After adopting University Grants Commission (UGC) 2016 notification, the V-C had asked the deans and heads of all the departments concerned to submit the list of eligible supervisors. After the evaluation of the applicants’ tests and receiving the department HODs’ response, we have released the lists.”