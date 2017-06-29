HYDERABAD: The suspended sub-registrar officers who are being grilled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths investigating into massive land scams in and around the city, are found to have amassed illegal assets worth crores of rupees in the name of their benamis.

While suspended Kukatpally SRO Rachakonda Srinivasa Rao has allegedly amassed illegal assets worth Rs 25 crore, suspended Balanagar SRO Mohammed Yousuf is found to have amassed assets of Rs 12 crore. Suspended Medical SRO T V Ramesh Chandra Reddy obtained illegal properties of Rs12 crore.



The Director General of ACB J Purnachandra Rao said that they have questioned the three accused in police custody regarding irregularities taken place in Kukatpally, Medchal and Balanagar SROs and found that the accused possessed illegal assets. Based on their confessional statements, the ACB officials have seized their properties.



Stating that the suspended Kukatpally SRO Srinivasa Rao has possessed Rs 25 crores worth illegal assets, the ACB DG said that he used to deposit the illegal earnings in the bank account of one of his benamis and later transferred the amount into the account of another benami and later divert these illegal earnings from the benami bank account to shell firms while purchasing of shopping complexes.



“Srinivasa Rao used his son and friends for depositing all his illegal money in benami bank accounts. Based on his confessional statement, the ACB teams have identified and seized properties —house plot in Mansoorabaad (Rs15 lakh), a commercial complex at Maredpally (Rs 3.65) crore, insurance policy bonds worth (Rs 1.3 crores) and bank fixed deposits (Rs 2.38 crore). He had spent`90 lakh on credit cards, Rs 14 lakh on foreign tours, Rs 30 lakh on marriage and other functions, Rs 30 lakh on Fortuner car, Rs 7 lakh on a Gypsy car and Rs10 lakh gold ornaments,” the ACB DG said.



Similarly, suspended Balanagar SRO Yousuf possessed two acres of commercial land at Osmannagar, Sangareddy (Rs1 crore). His bank account balance is `49 lakh and he has fixed deposits of Rs 6 lakh. He bought one Hyundai car Rs 5 lakh. Yousuf used his father-in-law as benami for purchasing properties. He used the benami bank account for purchasing properties in the benami names and also incurring expenditure for medical education of his son. The Balanagar SRO also used document writers for purchasing properties including vehicles and for concealing documents.



Similarly, suspended Medchal SRO Ramesh Chandra Reddy who used his car driver as benami for operating a bank account and depositing more than `1 crore. He used the account for incurring expenditure towards the medical education of his child in Karnataka for purchasing properties in benami names.



He used document writers as benamis. The ACB officials further seized illegal properties —a flat located at Nagole, flat at Rock Town colony, LB Nagar and a house plot at agriculture colony at Karmanghat.

