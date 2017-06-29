HYDERABAD: June 28

For many women, the prospect of abortion is filled with stigma, and fear. The pills for abortion, however, are quite easily available across pharmacies in the city. Although these Schedule-H drugs can’t be being without prescription.People often buy medicines for abortion, read online on how to take them and pop the pills. Gynecologists have expressed concerns over complications that could arise if abortion pills are taken without consultation. This comes from horse mouth: “For sure, pills for abortions are sold at Pharmacies, without asking for prescription. Youngsters plead pharmacists to sell,” said a prominent member of a Chemists store owners association.

Illustration: suvajit dey



Apart from information which is available online, gynecologists say that Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs), nurses who carry out illegal abortions give them youngsters the medicines. Not stopping at aborting fetus using pills, surgical termination of pregnancy is also taken up by unqualified people. Gynecologists from government Community Health Centres (CHC) and corporate hospitals in Hyderabad, gave an account of the kind of complications they witness and problems a woman would face if abortion is done by an unregistered practitioner.



Alarmingly common in TS?

“Routinely, we come across cases where pills are taken based on advise of RMPs or pharmacists at medical shops. This leads to incomplete abortion, women suffer from heavy bleeding and approach registered doctors. In such cases, if they do not reach on time, they will collapse, they might die because of heavy bleeding. A lot of people end up with an incomplete abortion. In a month, I come across 15 cases,” said Dr P Jagadeeshwar, a gynecologist at a Community Health Centre in Narsampet town, Warangal (Rural).



Consultant gynecologist at CARE Hospitals, Dr Vindhya Gemeraju said that the issue of people opting untrained or unregistered medical practitioners to undergo abortion is not limited to villages but prevalent in city too.

What the law says

Only registered doctors, and those enrolled under the The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, can perform abortions. “If an unqualified person does the procedure, they can be punished,” Dr Jagadeeshwar said. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) (amended) Act, 2002, says that, termination of a pregnancy by a an unregistered medical practitioner would be punished with jail term from two to seven years