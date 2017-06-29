HYDERABAD: A local court in Hyderabad on Thursday held four men guilty of trying to assassinate MIM MLA Akbarudin Owaisi in 2011. But it acquitted nine other accused, including the main suspect, Mohammed bin Omer Yafai alias Mohammed Pahelwan, in the case.

The four held guilty are Hassan bin Omer, Abdullah bin Yousuf, Awad bin Younus, Mohammed bin Saleh Wahlan. They were convicted under Sections 307, 324, 341 amd 147 of the Indian Penal Code. Seventh additional metropolitan sessions judge T Srinivasa Rao sentenced each of the four convicts has been given 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with Rs 1000 fine.

Considering the sensitive nature of the case, police made elaborate security arrangements around the court before bringing in eight of the 14 accused, including Mohammed Pehalwan from the Cherlapally central prison. Six accused persons were out on bail.

The bid to assassinate Akbaruddin Owaisi was made on April 30, 2011. Mohammed bin Omer Yafai alias Mohammed Pahelwan and others allegedly attacked Owaisi at Barkas in the Old City of Hyderabad.

The court examined 83 witnesses, including two MIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ahmed Balala and some MIM local councilmen and party activists.

The case was registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 27(1) of Indian Arms Act.