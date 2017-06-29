HYDERABAD: The Gajwel Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Giridhar is an accused in Kuknoorpally sub-inspector P Prabhakar Reddy’s suicide case.In the FIR, the investigation officer named Gajwel ACP as accused and took up investigation. Police, who altered the case as abetment of suicide from suspicious death case, have questioned policemen in connection with the SI’s suicide incident and recorded their statements.



According to sources, the higher officials started harassing SI Prabhakar Reddy after he dropped a complaint against higher officials and their illegal activities in a box set up at chief minister’s meeting with the law and order policemen. The higher officials of Siddipet Commissionerate received an information about the same and they started harassing the SI.



Meanwhile, the SI’s brother who lodged complaint with police suspected the ACP’s role in his brother’s suicide. He also stated that gold ornaments from the body of Prabhakar Reddy were missing.



A few days ago, SI Prabhakar Reddy committed suicide by shooting self with service weapon in police station premises hours after a beautician Sirisha committed suicide in Hyderabad. The day before committed suicide, Sirisha along with her two friends Rajiv and Sravan Kumar met SI in Kuknoorpally to settle a love affair case of Rajiv.