HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday admitted a petition which challenged the provisional list of candidates selected for Group-I services on the basis of the written test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) from September 14 to 24 last year.

The court made it clear that all further proceedings with regard to recruitment pursuant to the notification would be subject to the outcome of the final orders on the writ petition.



Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was dealing with a writ petition filed by D Srikanth and nine others from Nalgonda district, who qualified in the preliminary examination of Group-I services, with a plea for conduct of re-examination of the Group-I main examination by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or any other professional authority for recruitment.



Petitioners’ counsel B Rachna Reddy alleged that the respondent authorities had indulged in fraudulent and irregular methods to prepare the provisional list of selected candidates in contravention of the specific orders of the Supreme Court with regard to Group-I recruitment. While admitting the petition, the judge issued notices to the secretary to TSPSC, and adjourned the hearing by three weeks.

Unemployed youths demand rescheduling of PFT, TGT main exams

Hyderabad: Unable to procure reference books to prepare for PGT and TGT main examination, over 100 students under the aegis of Osmania University Nirudyoga Sangham, gheroed Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office demanding rescheduling of PGT and TGT main examination, here on Wednesday. The organisation reiterated its demand of giving 90 days to prepare for exam. “Of the 36,000 candidates who have cleared the preliminary screening, 95 pc are from Telugu medium.

These students need time to prepare for the exam which will be conducted in English. But neither are the reference books available nor are they being given time to prepare,” said Manavata Rai, chairman of Osmania University Joint Action Committee. TSPSC had earlier scheduled the main examination for Gurukula teachers recruitment on June 30. There were protests from student bodies demanding the date be changed as it was clashing with Railway Recruitment Board exam. Later, TSPSC announced that main exams would be held from July 18-22.