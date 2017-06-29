Majority feel the pressure Meanwhile, psychologists blame the culture of corporate education that restricts a child to be creative and open to all facets of life. “I am against the approach which the corporate colleges follow. Yes, there are a few students who can adapt to the education load, but the majority will feel the pressure,” said Dr Aarti Selvan, psychologist at Pause for Perspective. Neha Asawa, a psychologist, pointed out that parents should also understand that students should not be pressurised to run after ranks and marks. “The mental balance of a student is lost and that can lead to students having suicidal tendencies. A parent should understand their children.”

HYDERABAD: Sixteen-year-old Karthik(name changed) in just over a year has detached himself completely from the world of sports that he loved the most. He is now a part of a rat race preparing for rich prospects in an Engineering career.

The second-year intermediate student at Narayana Jr College in Nizampet —where “homesick” students went berserk breaking windowpanes and setting furniture on fire on Tuesday—does not shy away from saying the truth: “It is like a jail here. After you come here, there is no escaping. Our study schedule is gruelling and there is no concept of extra-curricular activities.”



Further, revealing glimpses of the psyche of students, he says, “I used to be a good football player, but after I came here I forced myself to forget the sport, otherwise, my ranks would get affected.” In more blunt words, another student here asked: “It was three hours of destruction and it was much needed, otherwise who would give us a vacation.”



Pass through some of the corporate residential junior colleges in Hyderabad and you can be sure of finding students looking out through the window for freedom, if not, a little change from the routine. The recent episode of students going on a rampage at Narayana Jr College can be seen as an outburst of emotion coupled with frustration and dissent over college administration’s denial to students seeking leave. The administration has, however, termed it ‘homesickness’.



Principal Keshava Rao maintained that the management has refused leave for students on grounds of homesickness. “Second-year students cannot be homesick. So they are not granted leave. We have not estimated the losses but it would take at least three days to resume classes.” No police case has been registered.

Meanwhile, psychologists blame the culture of corporate education that restricts a child to be creative and open to all facets of life. “I am against the approach which the corporate colleges follow. Yes, there are a few students who can adapt to the education load, but the majority will feel the pressure,” said Dr. Aarti Selvan, psychologist at Pause for Perspective. Neha Asawa, a psychologist, pointed out that parents should also understand that students should not be pressurised to run after ranks and marks. “The mental balance of a student is lost and that can lead to students having suicidal tendencies. A parent should understand their children.”