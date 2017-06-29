HYDERABAD: With just two more days to go for the last date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN, many citizens are hoping against hope for the Centre to extend the deadline beyond June 30. Confusion and lack of knowledge have prevented many people from undertaking the task.

The main issue people are facing, especially south Indians is the mismatch in their names as mentioned in Aadhaar card and in PAN card.



Many people have Aadhaar card bearing their names with initials which are not allowed in PAN card which contains their full names. Those whose names are either wrongly spelled or has been completely changed in the Aadhaar card are also facing a problem.



R Vivekan, who runs an Aadhaar enrollment centre at Nimboliadda says, “Since the government made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN, there has been a spike in the number of people coming to the centre to get their names and phone numbers corrected. In the last three months in my centre, I received more than 300 applications just for a change of phone number and more than 500 for a change of name.”



The government claims to have solved this issue through the process of sending One Time Password (OTP) to the mobile number during the linking process. However, the problem still persists as the OTP is sent to mobile number which people had provided when they had enrolled for Aadhaar.



Those who have changed their mobile numbers after enrolling with Aadhaar or did not provide any mobile number are confused about how to proceed. Such people will have to first update their current mobile number in Aadhaar database, which might take up to even 90 days and usually takes around 10-45 days. Another way which does not involve OTP is by changing the name in Aadhaar database.



It can be done by submitting a copy of a government identity card which contains the correct full name along with the filled enrollment form at Aadhaar centre which is not complicated. However, most of the people with initials in their name continue to maintain government identity cards with the same name from their matriculation. Such persons will have to submit an affidavit signed by a Gazetted Officer along with the filled in Aadhaar enrollment form at Aadhaar center. Either of this can also take up to 90 days.

Following the change in name one can link their Aadhaar with PAN without requirement of mobile number.