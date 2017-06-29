HYDERABAD: A silent demonstration to condemn the recent spate of lynchings of Muslims and attacks on Dalits was carried out by people from all walks of life at Tank Bund, Hyderabad on Wednesday. As there was no permission sought or granted for the protest, police dispersed protesters flashing placards and posters within an hour. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M Krishank, who was among the protesters said, “We want the government to safeguard the law and stop these lynching mobs immediately. Stop searching for our caste, our religion, at least in our names. There has to be an end to this communal tension.”



Abdul Manna, a protester representing a student Islamic group said, “The recent lynchings, be it of Junaid or Akhlaq are a disgrace to the society. We demand justice for their families and their murderers behind the bars. It’s the responsibility of the government to protect us.”Meanwhile, Ashalata, a city-based independent activist who participated in the demonstration with her son expressed that the many incidents which are a threat to our country’s social fabric have raised her concerns for the well being of the future generations and makes her question that will they be able to live in a peaceful atmosphere. Year 2017 saw at least 12 cases of reported mob attacks on Muslims and cattle traders across the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.



PL Vishweshwar Rao, former professor with Osmania University, whose friend’s poster was torn by Hyderabad cops during the protest said it’s unfortunate that there is no permission to protest at Dharna Chowk anymore. The police constantly tried to disrupt the crowd throughout the two-hour demonstration.



‘Not in my name’ organised in 12 cities across country

The demonstration called ‘Not in my name’, was first called out by a documentary filmmaker Saba Devan, following the lynching of a teenager, Junaid over beef rumours in Ballabhgarh, Haryana, to be carried out in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. However, the strong message imparted with the protest call on Facebook” “We want to convey that whatever is happening in the society is not happening in our name; I do not approve of it”. It soon gained momentum and including Hyderabad, ‘Not in my name’ was organised in 12 cities across the country on Wednesday evening.