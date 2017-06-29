HYDERABAD: With the Musi Riverfront Corporation taking a much-needed step to beautify and clean the river, several hundreds nestling on the beds of river Musi at various areas like Moosarambagh, Chadharghat, Afzalgunj and Nagole for at least four decades are a worried lot. The big question is will the residents be rehabilitated as most of them have Aadhar card, Ration card and pukka houses.

Prem Singh Rathore, the chairman of Musi Riverfront Corporation, feels that the people of Hyderabad should not suffer because of a few encroachers.



“We will talk to them, if the papers are fake then no one can encroach the government lands. All credentials of the people living by the bed will be checked before any concrete action is taken,” said Rathore. However, the dwellers hope state government’s intervention will better their living conditions.

A woman who has been living on the river bed at Chadarghat said, “Do you think we are happy living here. We pay `1,700 as monthly rentals and `100 for electricity to a middleman. It stinks here and we want the government to look into the issue and initiate action.”



At Mussalam Jung Pul, the scene is no different. As many as twenty families reside under the bridge working through the day, segregating waste and selling them to recyclers. But, officials seem to be in no hurry. “If everything goes as planned, then the project would take at least five years to complete. There is a need for a concrete wall to be built across the stretch and to do that encroachment shouldn’t bother us,” said R Sreedhar, chief engineer of GHMC.



At present, the pollution level is at an alarming 80-90 per cent while it should be at 3 per cent. The major Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Amberpet, Nagole, Nallacheruvu, and Attapur are treating 350 million litres per day (MLD) of sewerage everyday. It is one-fourth of the total sewerage let into the river at 1344 MLD. “An additional six to 10 STPs need to be built across various sewerage entry points in the city. The major reason for the alleviation of the sewerage levels is increase in human population,” said N Ravinder, Jt chief environmental scientist. Timely monsoon will purify the sewerage after the waters travel for 50-60 km because of the rivers’ rejuvenation property but that dependence will reduce during the course of this development, he further added.