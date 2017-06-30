KHAMMAM/NIZAMABAD: It is raining offers on purchasing electronic items, furniture and clothing. Eid Ul Fitr has gone and no festival is in sight but for people of Khammam and Nizamabad, celebrations. In view of increasing GST to up to 28 percent from July 1, the electronic, furniture and cloth shops are offering huge discounts ranging from 10 to 60 per cent to improve sales in a big way.

Traders are promoting the impact of GST after July 1 and also publicising discounts. Shops owners are explaining to the customers if they purchase before June 30, they will get huge discounts. A similar situation is prevailing in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Automobiles, electronics, and furniture shops are providing special offers to customers. However, this has seen limited success.

Showrooms, with limited stock, are providing 15 to 50 per cent discount and equated monthly installment (EMI) facility with no interest. However, their strategy has seen limited success.