New excavations in Siddipet to help find origins of megalithic culture

Rajitha S By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Archaeology and Museums on February 27 started a new excavation in two sites — Nermetta and Palamakula — in Siddipet district, that are located five km away from each other.



This excavation is a follow-up to one that was conducted two years ago in Pullurbanda region where samples of megalithic culture were found. Iron weapons, black-ware pottery along with skeletal remains were excavated.



“We found skeletal remains from the megalithic period that dates back to 1000 BC and 200 AD. Those samples have been sent for DNA analysis. To get more data to validate our findings we are excavating Nermetta and Palamakula that are in the same belt,” explained NR Visalatchy, director, Department of Archaeology and Museums.



The samples found after the Pullurbanda excavation are haplogroups (a genetic population group of people who share a common ancestor) M3, M4 and M5 where M is a type for Asiatic population, not widely seen in modern Indian population.



“These rare samples, around 2 per cent, were found in North Western India and in Pullurbanda region. If there are similarities in the findings of samples from the Nermetta and Palamakula, we can say that the pattern has repeated and then draw a parallel and understand if people from the megalithic region were actually spread out in this region or not,” elaborated Visalatchy.



These findings will also help pose the question about the origin of the megalithic culture and the people’s level of mingling, if they ever did, with the local population.



The excavations are being conducted by archaeologists from the department. The biological samples will then be sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). Experts from Deccan College, Pune will also study the findings.

