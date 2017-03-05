Home Cities Hyderabad

New excavations in Siddipet to help find origins of megalithic culture

This excavation is a follow-up to one that was conducted two years ago in Pullurbanda region where samples of megalithic culture were found.

Published: 05th March 2017 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2017 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajitha S
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Archaeology and Museums on February 27 started a new excavation in two sites — Nermetta and Palamakula — in Siddipet district, that are located five km away from each other.


This excavation is a follow-up to one that was conducted two years ago in Pullurbanda region where samples of megalithic culture were found. Iron weapons, black-ware pottery along with skeletal remains were excavated. 


“We found skeletal remains from the megalithic period that dates back to 1000 BC and 200 AD. Those samples have been sent for DNA analysis. To get more data to validate our findings we are excavating Nermetta and Palamakula that are in the same belt,” explained NR Visalatchy, director, Department of Archaeology and Museums. 


The samples found after the Pullurbanda excavation are haplogroups (a genetic population group of people who share a common ancestor) M3, M4 and M5 where M is a type for Asiatic population, not widely seen in modern Indian population. 


“These rare samples, around 2 per cent, were found in North Western India and in Pullurbanda region. If there are similarities in the findings of samples from the Nermetta and Palamakula, we can say that the pattern has repeated and then draw a parallel and understand if people from the megalithic region were actually spread out in this region or not,” elaborated Visalatchy. 


These findings will also help pose the question about the origin of the megalithic culture and the people’s level of mingling, if they ever did, with the local population. 


The excavations are being conducted by archaeologists from the department. The biological samples will then be sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). Experts from Deccan College, Pune will also study the findings.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp