HYDERABAD: GMR’s Hyderabad International Airport has secured first position in the world in the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI)-Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey in the 5-15 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category for year 2016.



The survey shows that Hyderabad Airport has steadily improved its score from 4.4 in 2009 to 4.9 in 2016 (measured on scale of 1 to 5), according to a GHIAL statement here on Monday. SGK Kishore, CEO of GHIAL, thanked the passengers and its stakeholders including the ministry of civil aviation, CISF, airlines, immigration and customs.



“The immense efforts put in by our partner airlines, concessionaires, housekeeping and other support staff have played a major role in this achievement,” he said.



Hyderabad Airport, in its ninth year of operations, was designed to cater to 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA). It has witnessed a growth of more than 20 per cent in the last year with a passenger throughput of close to 15 MPPA in calendar year 2016. “We soon plan to go in for an expansion of the airport to enhance the capacity to 20 MPPA,” said Kishore.



Angela Gittens, director-general of ACI World, was quoted as saying, “We congratulate Hyderabad Airport on dedicating itself to deliver a stellar customer experience.”

The ASQ award ceremony will be held at the 27th ACI Africa in Port Louis, Mauritius from October 16 to 18.