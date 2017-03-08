HYDERABAD: After finding shortcomings in the way swine flu swab samples were sent for tests to Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), improper handling, packaging of the samples which pose a threat to infect others, officials held a meeting on Tuesday with private nursing homes and corporate hospitals.

The officials of central and state health departments explained that samples should be properly sealed, stored in cold boxes and sent by lab attendants.

Few weeks ago, when Dr Anuradha Medoju, regional director of Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare visited IPM along with a central team, they came across people (family members of patients) who were carrying swab samples in their hands. Besides this, it was marked in IPM’s register that the samples were not packed well but the quality was good for testing. Moreover, they were tested which goes against established guidelines.



Officials said that such improper practices should not be allowed. They said that if a family member of a patient carries improperly packed samples in bus, the family member and others might get infected too.