HYDERABAD: Art has always been a mode of transport from expression to perception and people embrace the fact. Renaissance art exhibition conducted by the VSL Visual art gallery has witnessed another thought provoking art exhibition crafted by Hari Srinivas and curated by Anita Hari. Hari a did his bachelor of fine arts in applied arts from J.J.School of art, Mumbai in 1983. After which he went on to complete a course in fine arts from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological university in 1986.

From then on he understood the nuances of paintings and also became a passionate connoisseur who would analyse various styles of paintings and the subjects of art. "All of the 50 paintings which were on display, were about general environment, social surroundings, women empowerment, and natural observations, " said the artist. The title for the recently held exhibition is 'Renaissance Art' as the artist believes that the word speaks about culture and style of one's nativity. He wanted the paintings to be clear, fresh and vibrant.

The paintings beamed with colours. The artist also added that half of the revenue generated in the exhibition will be donated to the visually challenged children in the city. He adds, “Art for me is food for the soul, but I also feel art should help people." His 30 years of experience is seen in the art with his interesting colour blending techniques. His artworks offer diversity. All the elements were present in the paintings from streets to ball room.