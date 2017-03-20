HYDERABAD: Do you have a licensed weapon? If yes, you will now have to upload your details including residential address and local police station details with the Ministry of Home Affairs for getting a Unique Identification Number (UIN). Failure to upload the details can land the licence holder in trouble, police have warned.

In an attempt to prevent illegal possession of weapons, the Ministry of Home Affairs officials have directed the Telangana State Home department to issue a circular to weapon license holders, dealers, and arms manufactures to submit their details online with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Principal Secretary, Home, Telangana State, Rajiv Trivedi said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed them to direct the individuals, arms dealers and arms manufactures to upload the details to National Data base of Arms (NDAL) for getting a UIN for security measures and prevent illegal weapon possession by miscreants.

“All the dealers, manufactures and individuals must upload details by March 31,’’ Trivedi said. He also added that no further extension would be given and those who fail to get the UIN number will be not be eligible to possess a weapon.

Crackdown by Centre

Officials said the Centre has taken the decision to prevent illegal weapon manufacturing and supply to anti-social elements. “If license holders have UIN, the weapon possessed will be considered genuine. In case a license holder does not have a UIN, stern action will be initiated as per Arms Act,’’ officials said.

MD Shariq, owner of Reliance Armoury, a dealer of Arms in Jubilee Hills, confirmed the order. He said that they received instructions to upload data of weapon sales to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Home Affairs initiative in collecting information of weapon holders will help prevent illegal supply,” Shariq said while speaking to Express.

According to the police officials, around 60,000 weapon holders possessed licensed Arms as per data available with them.