Dalit group alleges apathy of official in girl’s suicide case in Miyapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven years after the death of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Miyapur, a report prepared by the ‘fact-finding’ team of Dalit Stree Sakti (DSS) accuses the principal and teacher of AP Social Welfare Residential School at Shivareddypet of abetment to suicide.

Renuka allegedly doused herself in kerosene and set herself ablaze in a suicide attempt on April 7, 2010. She was admitted to Gandhi Hospital but died on April 22. According to the DSS’ report, “Renuka had taken admission to fifth standard in the school. She often faced discrimination on grounds of her caste at the hands of teacher Lavanya and principal Dhanalaxmi.

“On February 21, 2010, when Renuka’s roommate screamed in her sleep, other students, including Renuka, also screamed which disturbed the sleep of two teachers. Furious, Lavanya pushed Renuka to the wall who suffered head injury. Though she recovered, she was not allowed to continue her studies by the principal.”



After Renuka’s death, DSS represented her case before the jury consisting of district and state-level officials. “Later, a memo was issued by Cyberabad police commissioner to Miyapur police for registration of the case under SC/ST (POA) Act. The HC was moved in this regard and a memo was filed in ASJ court later informing it of HC’s direction. NHRC then passed orders for bring the case under the Act. A second charge sheet was filed in February 2016 by Kukatpally ACP,” it said.



Alleging official apathy, the DSS has demanded that trial should begin and Renuka’s parents should be rehabilitated under the Act at the earliest. “The accused should be punished for abetment to her suicide,” it demanded.