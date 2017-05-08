Home Cities Hyderabad

Dalit group alleges apathy of official in girl’s suicide case in Miyapur

Seven years after the death of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Miyapur, a report prepared by the ‘fact-finding’ team of Dalit Stree Sakti (DSS) accuses the principal and teacher of AP Social Welfare Resid

Published: 08th May 2017 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2017 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven years after the death of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Miyapur, a report prepared by the ‘fact-finding’ team of Dalit Stree Sakti (DSS) accuses the principal and teacher of AP Social Welfare Residential School at Shivareddypet of abetment to suicide.

Renuka allegedly doused herself in kerosene and set herself ablaze in a suicide attempt on April 7, 2010. She was admitted to Gandhi Hospital but died on April 22. According to the DSS’ report, “Renuka had taken admission to fifth standard in the school. She often faced discrimination on grounds of her caste at the hands of teacher Lavanya and principal Dhanalaxmi.

“On February 21, 2010, when Renuka’s roommate screamed in her sleep, other students, including Renuka, also screamed which disturbed the sleep of two teachers. Furious, Lavanya pushed Renuka to the wall who suffered head injury. Though she recovered, she was not allowed to continue her studies by the principal.”

After Renuka’s death, DSS represented her case before the jury consisting of district and state-level officials. “Later, a memo was issued by Cyberabad police commissioner to Miyapur police for registration of the case under SC/ST (POA) Act. The HC was moved in this regard and a memo was filed in ASJ court later informing it of HC’s direction. NHRC then passed orders for  bring the case under the Act. A second charge sheet was filed in February 2016 by Kukatpally ACP,” it said.

Alleging official apathy, the DSS has demanded that trial should begin and Renuka’s parents should be rehabilitated under the Act at the earliest. “The accused should be punished for abetment to her suicide,” it demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp