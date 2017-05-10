Home Cities Hyderabad

Andhra minister P Narayana's son dies in Hyderabad road accident

Nishit Narayana (22), son of Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, and his friend Raja Ravi Varma (23) died when the Mercedes Benz SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a pillar.

Published: 10th May 2017 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2017 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Police said though the air balloons had opened, such was the impact of the collision that the duo sustained critical injuries, resulting in their death. | Picture Courtesy: ANI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a road accident, the 23-year-old son of Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Ponguri Narayana, and his close friend died after their speeding SUV hit a metro rail pillar in Jubilee Hills early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Nishith, director of family owned Narayana Educational Institutions, and his friend Raja Ravi Varma.

Around 3 am on Wednesday, both Nishith and Raja Ravi Varma were returning from a friend’s party when Nishith, who was behind the wheel, lost control after taking a diversion at road 36, Jubilee Hills.

He rammed the car into the metro rail pillar and got stuck in the wreckage.

Jubilee Hills Inspector S Venkat Reddy said patrolling staff received information and reached the spot minutes later. Nishith and Ravi Varma were shifted to a private hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Over-speeding was the main cause of the mishap, according to officials.

"Though the airbags deployed after the mishap, they could not save the two persons as the impact was very high. We are yet to know whether the two persons were drunk at the time of accident. It will be revealed in the post mortem report," police said.

Doctors from Osmania hospital mortuary have visited Apollo hospital where the postmortem is being done. Minister P Narayana, who is currently in London is rushing back.

Other local leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh are present at the hospital. The bodies, sources said, will be shifted to Narayana’s native place Nellore for the final rites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad accident death Andhra Pradesh Son Nishit Narayana P. Narayana Cabinet Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp