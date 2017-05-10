Andhra minister P Narayana's son dies in Hyderabad road accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a road accident, the 23-year-old son of Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Ponguri Narayana, and his close friend died after their speeding SUV hit a metro rail pillar in Jubilee Hills early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Nishith, director of family owned Narayana Educational Institutions, and his friend Raja Ravi Varma.

Around 3 am on Wednesday, both Nishith and Raja Ravi Varma were returning from a friend’s party when Nishith, who was behind the wheel, lost control after taking a diversion at road 36, Jubilee Hills.

He rammed the car into the metro rail pillar and got stuck in the wreckage.

Jubilee Hills Inspector S Venkat Reddy said patrolling staff received information and reached the spot minutes later. Nishith and Ravi Varma were shifted to a private hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Over-speeding was the main cause of the mishap, according to officials.

"Though the airbags deployed after the mishap, they could not save the two persons as the impact was very high. We are yet to know whether the two persons were drunk at the time of accident. It will be revealed in the post mortem report," police said.

Doctors from Osmania hospital mortuary have visited Apollo hospital where the postmortem is being done. Minister P Narayana, who is currently in London is rushing back.

Other local leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh are present at the hospital. The bodies, sources said, will be shifted to Narayana’s native place Nellore for the final rites.