P V Sindhu slams Indigo staffer over rude behaviour, airline rejects claim

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu on Saturday had a social media meltdown over an oversized baggage that was not allowed on a Mumbai-bound Indigo flight’s overhead cabinet. S

Published: 05th November 2017 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2017 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu on Saturday had a social media meltdown over an oversized baggage that was not allowed on a Mumbai-bound Indigo flight’s overhead cabinet. She accused an Indigo ground staffer over social media of misbehaving with her. Indigo responded to her rejecting the celebrated shuttler’s allegations and standing by their staff.

Sindhu was on her flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai when she came across an Indigo ground staff, Ajeeteesh, who she claims behaved rudely with her. Sindhu said, an air hostess by name Ashima intervened and advised Ajeeteesh against being rude to Sindhu but he ignored it.

“Ground staff Ajeetesh behaved very badly and rudely with me. When the air hostess Ashima tried to advise him to behave properly with me, but to my surprise, he behaved very rudely with her also. If these type of people work for a reputed airline like Indigo they will spoil their reputation,” Sindhu lashed out on social media. The champion shuttler expressed her regret choosing to fly Indigo. 

Shortly after Sindu’s outburst, the airline issued a response on social media, backing its employee for “keeping calm”. The airline said the staff was only doing his job.“P V Sindhu boarded flight 6E608 Hyderabad - Mumbai last carrying oversized baggage which was not fitting in the overhead bin. Sindhu was informed that it will be moved to the cargo hold of the aircraft. This is the same policy we follow for all customers,” said the airline statement.The ground staff objected to Sindhu’s oversized baggage in which she was carrying her racquets too. The airline moved the oversized luggage to the cargo bay and returned the luggage to Sindu on arrival. 

