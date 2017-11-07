Home Cities Hyderabad

Metro Rail: Centre to come up with urbanisation policy

Move will be a step towards Transit Oriented Development of urban areas that will provide last-mile connectivity

Hyderabad Metro. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Secretary for Ministry of Urban Development DS Mishra said on Monday that now that it has come out with policy on Metro Rail, the Central government is working on coming up with an Urbanisation Policy, taking a step towards Transit Oriented Development of urban areas. Mishra was speaking at the valedictory session of the three-day Urban Mobility India conference in Hyderabad along with CODATU-17 conference. 

He also announced that from the next academic year onwards, CEPT University, Ahmedabad will start a masters course, MSc in Urban Mobility, which was thought of in the last edition of UMI conference held in Gandhinagar. He also stressed that New Generation Tram is the way to go for improving urban mobility in cities where the Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic is between 5,000 - 10,000 passengers. He announced that the next edition of UMI will be held in Nagpur from November 2-4 next year. 

PM most likely to inaugurate Metro rail in city
At the valedictory session, IT minister for Telangana KT Rama Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will most likely inaugurate the Metro rail in Hyderabad on November 28. He also said that while the country’s urbanisation rate is approximately 33 per cent, for Telangana it stands at 42 per cent. He stressed on development of integrated inter-modal transport along with metro rail.

