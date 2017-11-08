Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner bans begging at main junctions

M. Mahendar Reddy stated that the notice has been issued considering the hardships faced during vehicular movement and by pedestrians alike due to “indecent and awkward activities of begging."

Published: 08th November 2017 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2017 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

HYDERABAD: In a bid to curb the alleged nuisance caused to the public and vehicular traffic at the main road junctions caused by those begging for alms, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner issued a notice imposing a ban on the same for two months starting 6 a.m. today. 
 
In an official notice, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police M. Mahendar Reddy stated that the notice has been issued taking into cognizance the hardships faced during vehicular movement and by pedestrians alike due to “indecent and awkward activities of begging.”
 
“It has come to my notice through the public that many beggars are begging alms in an indecent manner. They are also employing children and handicapped persons to solicit or receive alms at the main junctions of the road. Such acts are causing annoyance and awkwardness by exposing in an indecent manner to divert the attention of the vehicular traffic as well as pedestrians and public in general to induce them to give alms. These acts are dangerous to the safety of the vehicular traffic and public in general,” the notice read.
 
“In excise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of criminal procedure code 1973, I, M.Mahendar Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, do hereby make this exparte written order and notify the same to the general public prohibiting begging alms and also employing children and handicapped in begging alms in public places and at the main road junctions in the city of Hyderabad,” it added.
 
The order, effective today from 6 a.m. onwards will remain in force for a period of two months, that is, up to 6 a.m. on January 1, 2018(both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier, the notice read.
 
It further stated that any person violating it shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and as per the provisions of Hyderabad city police Act, 1348 Fasli, TS preventions of Begging Act, 1977 and J.J. Act 2000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad begging ban on begging indecent acts awkward acts M Mahender Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp