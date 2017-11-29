Come along for a ride!

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city is abuzz with excitement as the much-awaited Metro threw its doors open for them. Right from 6 am since the first ride began, people from various walks of life went to check out the new transport. And so did we. Although the early rides still had many figuring out the ABCs of the system, it seemed like as the day progressed, Hyderabadis had started to get a hang of it. Or at least the full metros snaking along above in the air proved so. One ride on the new “pride” of the city gave a us a glimpse of all that you need to know when you go for a trip on the metro.

The Ride

If you are planning to hang around or take your own time experiencing the ride in the all-new metro, then take a leak beforehand. The stations do not have washrooms. Plan your parking beforehand. Most stations are located near bus stations or MMTS stations or usual GHMC parking lots, but it might be optimistic to rely on them for your vehicle.

Many people are already taking the metro card. It’s efficient, saves time on the ticketing que and is valid for a year.

If you’re looking for a joyride, pick longer routes. You don’t have to worry about how much time it might take and you will be assured a beautiful view.Keep exact change to save time. You don’t want to be the reason for the long queue waiting behind you.

Considering the speed, the frequency and of course the pollution-free compartments, the cost is super reasonable.

With people already using the metro not just for fun rides but also for their regular commute, it looks like Hyderabadis were ready for the metro before the metro was ready for Hyderabad. Oh yes, don’t forget to share your excitement on social media.

The Good

Right from the entry staircase to the ticketting to the security personnel, the staff at metro stations are helpful. The ticketing staff patiently answered every query of mine and others alike without the slightest bit of irritation.

Every station has a special lift (besides the common escalator) for the disabled and the senior citizens. Although they don’t seem functional yet, it is an inclusive move.

Token and card system instead of tickets saves a lot of paper and it ensures that there are no ticket-less travellers.

When I was struggling trying to figure out where the token goes, a passerby offered to help. And as I observed, thrown in a new territory, everyone at the station were helpful to each other.

Ever thought you could make it from Ameerpet to KPHB during peak hour traffic in 15 minutes? It was a welcome relief from the pollution traffic and noise of the peak hours.

Don’t forget to take a peek from the window. But note that you’re not allowed to click pictrues anywhere in the premises. The metro will give you a new and beautiful perspective to every area you’re otherwise familiar with.

The Bad

As helpful as the staff was, there weren’t enough of them in comparison to the crowds thronging the stations. Which is probably why a stranger had to help me out with the new token system.

Ticketing is really slow. I waited longer in the queue than it took me to finish a ride. Perhaps the staff too is still getting used to the new systems.

Keep your excitement in check unless you are taking the metro at an ungodly hour. Hanging on to the railing, stuffed in with scores of others, and with barely any space to even pull out my phone, the compartment felt no different from a cramped bus.

Be prepared for many many queues until you get into the metro. And then be prepared to be a good ol’ Indian and push your way in.

Stay weary. There’s every possibility of some creep looming over you in one of the queues or inside the metro too. It’s no safer than any other public space for women.

Stay safe and away from the automatic doors. There is a security guard shouting warnings to people to stand back on the station, but it’s easy to miss.