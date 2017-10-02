Home Cities Hyderabad

City observes end of Navaratri, Muharram

Published: 02nd October 2017 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2017 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees immersing Durga Idol at Hussainsagar lake;

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While devout Hindus, carrying idols of Durga, marched through the streets in several parts of the city on Sunday to bid adieu to the goddess by immersing the idols in Hussainsagar lake after the nine-day grand Navaratri festivities that ended on Saturday, thousands of Muslims in the old city took part in the Muharram procession carrying the ‘Bibi-Ka-Alam’ and  chanting ‘Ya Hussein’, mourning the death of Imam Hussein.

Muslims participating in Muharram procession at Old City in Hyderabad on Sunday | R Satish Babu

The city police made elaborate bandobast to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the two religious processions.

Muslims in large numbers, including tourists from other parts of the country, gathered at Charminar, to witness the huge procession of Muharram that started at Dabirpura at around 3 pm and ended at Chadarghat by the dusk.

The procession saw thousands of bare-chested and bare-footed Shia Muslims slapping their chests, backs, and heads in a show of mourning the sacrifice of his life by Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala (now in Iraq).

Police commissioner M Mahendar Reddy personally monitored the procession. At several points of entry to Charminar, traffic was diverted, causing inconvenience to those wanting to go to Faluknama via Charminar. Sharbat, a sweet drink, was offered by to those going in the procession.Meanwhile, Durga idols were immersed in the Hussainsagar.

