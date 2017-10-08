Kin engage in fight even as body lay in ambulance

Jayendra Chaitanya T By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The drama following Sowmya’s murder took an ugly turn after her maternal and paternal kin locked horns over the possible motive behind the murder, even as her body lay in the ambulance. They even had a fist fight while waiting near the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. Her paternal kin started alleging that the deceased girl’s mother was aware of her relationship with the accused Krishna, but did not even attempt to warn her daughter. But, the maternal kin claimed that the paternal aunts of Sowmya planned to introduce Krishna in order to grab her property.

After the Jeedimetla police recovered the girl’s body, it was sent to Gandhi hospital for autopsy. As there was space crunch in the mortuary, Sowmya’s body was there in the ambulance for a long time. It was during this time that her kin started fighting. As soon as Sowmya’s mother Sunitha and younger brother arrived at the hospital, her grandfather tried to attack Sunitha, and kin from both the families had a fist fight for a minute. The girl’s body was left in the ambulance while the families continued abusing each other. Sowmya got married in mid-2016, but after a month, she came back to her paternal kin’s house. She stayed with her grandfather and paternal aunt in Gandhi Nagar for one year till completion of intermediate second year.

“Sowmya lived with me for an year. She used to come home late, but used to tell me that she had gone to meet her friends. I had asked Sowmya’s mother to warn her, but she never bothered. She wanted the girl to get married to Krishna,” said Sowmya’s paternal aunt Kalyani. The girl’s mother Sunitha alleged, “After my daughter joined graduation course, her paternal aunts brought Krishna’s proposal, but I refused. I suspect foul play behind Krishna developing friendship with my daughter. They were eyeing the property that my daughter had inherited from her father.”

