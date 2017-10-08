Home Cities Hyderabad

Kin engage in fight even as body lay in ambulance

The drama following Sowmya’s murder took an ugly turn after her maternal and paternal kin locked horns over the possible motive behind the murder, even as her body lay in the ambulance.

Published: 08th October 2017 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2017 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayendra Chaitanya T
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The drama following Sowmya’s murder took an ugly turn after her maternal and paternal kin locked horns over the possible motive behind the murder, even as her body lay in the ambulance.  They even had a fist fight while waiting near the Gandhi Hospital mortuary.  Her paternal kin started alleging that the deceased girl’s mother was aware of her relationship with the accused Krishna, but did not even attempt to warn her daughter. But, the maternal kin claimed that the paternal aunts of Sowmya planned to introduce  Krishna in order to grab her property. 

After the Jeedimetla police recovered the girl’s body, it was sent to Gandhi hospital for autopsy. As there was space crunch in the mortuary, Sowmya’s body was there in the ambulance for a long time. It was during this time that her kin started fighting. As soon as Sowmya’s mother Sunitha and younger brother arrived at the hospital, her grandfather tried to attack Sunitha, and kin from both the families had a fist fight for a minute. The girl’s body was left in the ambulance while the families continued abusing each other. Sowmya got married in mid-2016, but after a month, she came back to her paternal kin’s house. She stayed with her grandfather and paternal aunt in Gandhi Nagar for one year till completion of intermediate second year. 

“Sowmya lived with me for an year. She used to come home late, but used to tell me that she had gone to meet her friends. I had asked Sowmya’s mother to warn her, but she never bothered. She wanted the girl to get married to Krishna,” said Sowmya’s paternal aunt Kalyani.  The girl’s mother Sunitha alleged, “After my daughter joined graduation course, her paternal aunts brought Krishna’s proposal, but I refused. I suspect foul play behind Krishna developing friendship with my daughter. They were eyeing the property that my daughter had inherited from her father.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp