Pragati Nagar lake cries for officials’ attention

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not supported by a retaining wall or an immediate plan of action to contain rainwater in case of flash floods, Pragati Nagar lake and Ambar Cheruvu both located on either side of the road cry for officials’ attention.

Lying between Pragati Nagar and Serlingampally, the twin lakes form an integral part for several fishermen to sell fish and is also used as a mini pond during Ganesh immersion. But the lakes lie open on either end of the road with no fencing, whatsoever, making the road vulnerable to water to engulf at any moment.

“The situation is bad now but it is set to get worse once winter sets in when the water remains stagnant increasing the stench and mosquitoes,” said a local.

However, Suresh, a member of Pragati Nagar gram panchayat, said, “The lake did not overflow in 15 years. But in case of a flash flood, there is no alternate plan ready with us. We are hopeful that no such thing takes place,”

Colonies can be submerged if Turka cheruvu overflows, he said and added, “There are several apartments in Bandari layout where rain water frequently gets into their homes but we cannot do anything if lake overflows.”