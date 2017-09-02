HYDERABAD: The construction of 15 mini water ponds for immersion of Ganesh idols in the city is nearing completion.

With these, the total number of mini ponds will go up to 25.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has taken up constructing mini ponds for immersion to check pollution of the lakes. It built 10 mini-ponds in the first phase last year by spending Rs 6.95 crore and 15 more, costing Rs 13 crore, are being built in the second phase now.

The 15 mini-ponds which are getting ready are Pedda Cheruvu/ Neknampur Lake (Rs 90 lakh); Lingam Cheruvu in Suraram (Rs 1 crore); Mundla Katwa in Moosapet (Rs 1.08 crore); Pathi Kunta in Rajendranagar (Rs 1.18 crore), Boin Cheruvu, Hashmatpet (Rs 1 crore); Nagole Cheruvu (Rs 1 crore); Kotha Cheruvu in Alwal (Rs 89 lakh); Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal (Rs 1 crore); Patan (Saki) Cheruvu in Patancheru (Rs 90 lakh); Raisamudram, Ramachandrapuram (Rs 90 lakh); Kaidamma Kunta, Hafeezpet (Rs 90 lakh); Gurunath Cheruvu, Miyapur (Rs 90 lakh); Gopi Cheruvu, Lingampally (Rs 90 lakh); Durgam Cheruvu, Raidurg (Rs 90 lakh); and Hussain Sagar Lake, Ambedkar Nagar.