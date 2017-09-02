HYDERABAD: In four similar cases involving members of a single family, insurance policy agents of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited duped the policy holders by asking them to pay multiple premium amounts, while the agreed condition was to have a single premium policy.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum-III, Hyderabad ruled in favour of the consumers and said that the agents resorted to ‘unfair trade practices’ and directed the company to pay Rs 20,000 each to all the four insurance holders, besides refunding their initial premium amounts and compensating Rs 5,000 for mental agony caused.

The four complainants, residents of Old Malakpet who have subscribed to a policy ‘Investment plus insurance’, after an year were shocked to receive a letter asking them to pay a premium for the second year in 2010.

Knowing that the premium was assured to be a ‘single premium’ policy, Md Wajihuddin, a relative of the family addressed an e-mail to the officials stating that a wrong policy of regular premium was sent instead of a single payment policy.

Replying to the email sent, the business development manager said that though the policies were single premium policies, there was an option to pay premiums for three years and that was forced on the policy holders to pay.

When the same was questioned, the agents forced the policy holders to pay for three years as the policy could not be cancelled.